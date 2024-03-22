Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Los Angeles 43-25, Portland 19-50

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Clippers will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter.

Last Wednesday, Los Angeles earned a 116-103 win over the Trail Blazers. The Clippers pushed the score to 94-70 by the end of the third, a deficit the Trail Blazers cut but never quite recovered from.

The Clippers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Paul George out in front who scored 27 points along with six rebounds and two steals. George is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last four games he's played. James Harden was another key contributor, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropping a double-double on 19 points and 14 assists.

Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 43-25. As for Portland, they are on a four-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 19-50.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Clippers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.5 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 107.6 points per game. The only thing between the Clippers and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Clippers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup on Wednesday, winning 116-103. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 13-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.