Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been hit with a $35,00 fine by the NBA for his actions during Toronto's 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday, the league officially announced on Wednesday. During the game, Ujiri approached the scorer's table, which isn't allowed. He also had some choice words for an official, which is also on the league's no-no list.

Here's the official announcement from the NBA:

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official, it was announced by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred during the Raptors' 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, Oct. 22 at FTX Arena.

Ujiri's fine wasn't the only punishment stemming from that contest between the Raptors and Heat. Heat forward Caleb Martin was suspended for one game and Raptors center Christian Koloko was fined $15,000 after the pair was involved in a scuffle that resulted in them both getting ejected from the contest in the third quarter. Heat forward Nikola Jovic was also suspended for one game for leaving the bench area during the altercation.

The Raptors and Heat have already faced off against each other twice this season, and it won't be long before they give it another go. The two teams will meet again on Nov. 16 in Toronto.