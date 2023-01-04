The Toronto Raptors (16-21) will be looking to bounce back from a loss at Indiana when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) on Wednesday night. Toronto has lost three of its last four games, including Monday's 122-114 setback at Indiana. Milwaukee has won two of its last three games, beating Washington on Tuesday in a 123-113 final as a 7.5-point favorite.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226.5.

Raptors vs. Bucks spread: Raptors -4.5

Raptors vs. Bucks over/under: 226.5 points

Raptors vs. Bucks money line: Toronto -190, Milwaukee +158

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto will be motivated to get back on track in front of its home crowd after losing nine of its last 12 games. The Raptors are opening a six-game homestand that could propel them back to the .500 mark overall this season. Milwaukee is not untouchable right now, having lost five of its last six games before beating Washington on Tuesday.

The Raptors went 3-0 against the Bucks last season, and they have two of their top players back in the lineup. In their last game, veteran guard Fred VanVleet returned after missing two games with a back injury, while Precious Achiuwa returned after sitting out seven weeks with an ankle injury. Milwaukee has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games, and it has failed to cover in five straight games against Toronto. The Bucks will also be shorthanded without Khris Middleton (knee).

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee did not have star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court for its loss to Washington on Sunday due to a knee injury, but he returned with a career-best 55 points in a win over the Wizards on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo scored 19 of those points in the fourth quarter, and he has now scored 40-plus points in three straight games. He has 143 total points during that stretch, setting a franchise record for a three-game period.

Veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who had missed the previous three games due to an illness, returned with six points in 19 minutes off the bench. Toronto's offense is fifth worst in the league, averaging just 111.4 points per game this season. It is going to be difficult for the Raptors to get back on track against a Milwaukee defense that ranks sixth in the NBA (110.7).

