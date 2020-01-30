Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 30 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 13-35 overall and 6-18 at home, while Toronto is 33-14 overall and 16-7 on the road. The Raptors have won eight consecutive games. The Cavaliers have lost eight of their last nine. Toronto is favored by 10 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread: Cavaliers +10

Cavaliers vs. Raptors over-under: 220.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Raptors money line: Cleveland 420, Toronto -561

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers lost to New Orleans on Tuesday,125-111 at home. One thing holding the Cavs back was the mediocre play of power forward Kevin Love; he played for 26 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting from the field and finished with 12 points. Collin Sexton had 24 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 11.

Larry Nance Jr. finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He has registered double-doubles in four of his past five games.

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors had enough points to win and then some against Atlanta, taking their Tuesday matchup 130-114. Serge Ibaka dropped his 14th double-double of the season on 24 points and 10 rebounds. Pascal Siakam also had 24 points. Kyle Lowry had 11 assists to become the franchise leader with 3,772. Fred VanVleet had 19 points and Terence Davis II added 15.

Marc Gasol injured a hamstring on Tuesday and OG Anunoby suffered a shoulder injury. Gasol is not expected to play Thursday. Anunoby is not on the injury report.

The Raptors have won both meetings with the Cavaliers this season.

Cleveland has allowed their opponents an average of 8.9 steals per game, the second most in the league. The Raptors enter the game with 8.74 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league.

