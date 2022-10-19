The Cleveland Cavaliers will debut their new backcourt when they open the season against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Cleveland is looking to build on last year's appearance in the play-in tournament. Toronto, meanwhile, finished in fifth place in the Eastern Conference before losing to Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto does not have stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry on its roster like it did when it won the 2019 NBA Finals, but the Raptors still have valuable pieces such as Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby. They put together a solid 2021-22 campaign before losing to Philadelphia in the playoffs. Siakam missed the first 10 games last season after having shoulder surgery, but he is healthy heading into this campaign.

The Raptors also added Otto Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez and rookie Christian Koloko to their roster, although Porter (hamstring) will be out on Wednesday. Siakam led the team with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last year, while VanVleet averaged 20.3 points. They are 6-1 in their last seven home games against Cleveland, and the Cavaliers only covered the spread four times in their final 14 games last year.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland made one of the biggest moves of any team in the NBA this offseason, adding star guard Donovan Mitchell from Utah. Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Jazz last year. He has averaged 23.9 points and 4.5 assists per game during his NBA career, making him one of the top guards in the league.

Mitchell will pair up with point guard Darius Garland, who led Cleveland with 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game in 2021-22. Second-year forward Evan Mobley is expected to play on Wednesday after missing the first three preseason games due to a sprained ankle. Toronto only covered the spread twice in its final eight games last season and did not make a huge splash in the offseason like Cleveland did.

