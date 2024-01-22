The Toronto Raptors will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 16-27 overall and 10-11 at home, while Memphis is 15-27 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Raptors have dominated this series in recent years, winning 15 of the last 20 meetings against the Grizzlies.

The Raptors are favored by 7 points in the latest Raptors vs. Grizzlies odds, and the over/under is 226 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 42-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Raptors vs. Grizzlies spread: Raptors -7

Raptors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 226 points

Raptors vs. Grizzlies money line: Raptors: -275, Grizzlies: +224

Raptors vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors managed to keep up with the Knicks until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Toronto suffered a bruising 126-100 defeat at the hands of New York. The Raptors have not had much luck with the Knicks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the defeat, the Raptors will be confident they can secure the victory on Monday night. Toronto is 7-3 in its last 10 games against Memphis and the Raptors are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 contests against the Grizzlies.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 13 to 3 on the offensive glass, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Saturday. Memphis' painful 125-96 defeat to Chicago might stick with the Grizzlies for a while. The Grizzlies have now lost four of their last five games.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies got a productive performance out of Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and five assists. For the season, Jackson is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

How to make Raptors vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Grizzlies vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 42-23 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.