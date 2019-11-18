Raptors vs. Hornets odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from advanced computer

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 8-4 overall and 4-0 at home, while Charlotte is 6-7 overall and 3-3 on the road. Charlotte has won two in a row. Toronto has lost two of its past three gaems. Toronto is favored by nine points in the latest Raptors vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times

Toronto took a 110-102 loss against Dallas on Saturday. One thing holding the Raptors back was the mediocre play of Pascal Siakam; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 6 for 24, 15-point finish. Siakam leads the Raptors with 26.2 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game. Toronto did win three of five games on its recent road trip.

Toronto took a 110-102 loss against Dallas on Saturday. One thing holding the Raptors back was the mediocre play of Pascal Siakam; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 6 for 24, 15-point finish. Siakam leads the Raptors with 26.2 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game. Toronto did win three of five games on its recent road trip.

Nicolas Batum scored three points in 29 minutes in his return from a finger injury. Dwayne Bacon has missed three consecutive games with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Charlotte escaped with a win against New York, 103-102. It was the Hornets' second consecutive victory on a late 3-point field goal. Devonte' Graham hit his career-high ninth 3-point shot of the game with 2.8 seconds left to beat the Knicks on Saturday. Graham leads Charlotte with 18.8 points per game.

Toronto has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.6, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte has allowed its opponents to shoot 49.1 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

Toronto has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.6, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte has allowed its opponents to shoot 49.1 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.