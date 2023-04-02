The NBA showcases a 13-game schedule on Sunday as the stretch run of the 2022-23 season continues. In the first matchup of the day, the Charlotte Hornets host the Toronto Raptors at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 26-52 overall and 13-25 at home this season, with Toronto entering at 38-39 and in the thick of the Eastern Conference play-in race. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), and Terry Rozier (foot) are out for the Hornets, with Gordon Hayward (thumb) listed as doubtful and Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr. (toe), and PJ Washington (foot) listed as questionable. Gary Trent Jr. (back) is listed as questionable for the Raptors, with Will Barton (ankle) and Dalano Banton (thumb) listed as probable.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Charlotte. Toronto is listed as a 13.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223 in the latest Raptors vs. Hornets odds.

Raptors vs. Hornets spread: Raptors -13.5

Raptors vs. Hornets over/under: 223 points

Raptors vs. Hornets money line: Raptors -1000, Hornets +650

TOR: The Raptors are 14-22-1 against the spread in road games

CHA: The Hornets are 15-23 against the spread in home games

Why the Raptors can cover



Toronto is 2-0 against Charlotte this season, averaging 128.0 points per game in those victories. The Raptors shot 50.6% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range in the two victories, and Toronto averaged 31.0 assists and only 10.0 turnovers per game while securing nearly 32% of available offensive rebounds. Toronto is led by a dynamic creator in Pascal Siakam, who is averaging 24.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Siakam is shooting 51.1% in his last five games, and he is the engine of an offense that scores 114.5 points per 100 possessions this season.

Toronto leads the NBA in ball security, committing a turnover on only 12.0% of possessions, and the Raptors also create extra chances on the boards. The Raptors are in the top three of the NBA in offensive rebound rate and second-chance points (16.5 per game), with Toronto also landing in the top three with 17.7 fast break points per contest.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has paths to success in this matchup at home. The Hornets are in the top 10 of the NBA in fast break points (15.4 per game), points in the paint (53.5 per game), and second-chance points (14.3 per game) this season. Charlotte is also facing a Toronto defense that allows opponents to shoot 49.1% from the field, and the Raptors are No. 25 in the league in assist prevention.

On defense, the Hornets do an excellent job at preventing transition opportunities, giving up only 11.9 fast break points per game. Charlotte also creates 14.4 turnovers per game with top-10 marks in steals per game and blocks per game. Toronto is in the bottom five of the NBA in field goal percentage (45.7%) and 3-point percentage (33.7%) on offense, and the Raptors land in the bottom third of the NBA in assists.

