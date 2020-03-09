Raptors vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 9 predictions from model on 49-31 roll

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz (41-22) host Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors (45-18) on Monday. Starting guard Fred VanVleet (shoulder) has missed the past five games for the Raptors and is again listed as questionable entering Monday's action. The team received some good news over the weekend, as Marc Gasol returned from a hamstring injury that had held him out since January 28. Gasol will square off against Gobert and a Jazz team that has a clean injury report.

Tip-off for this one is set for 9 p.m ET from the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Sportsbooks list Utah as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points is 224 in the latest Raptors vs. Jazz odds. Before making any Jazz vs. Raptors picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Raptors vs. Jazz spread: Utah -4.5

Raptors vs. Jazz over-under: 224 points

Raptors vs. Jazz money line: Utah -190, Toronto +164

TOR: The Raptors are just 1-5 ATS in their past six games.

UTA: The Jazz have just a 42.9 percent ATS cover rate when playing as home favorites.

Why the Jazz can cover

The model is well aware that the Jazz are enjoying their first extended stretch of full health, and the result is five-straight wins. Mike Conley has resembled his former self during that stretch, averaging 17 points on 50 percent shooting, while also contributing 5.4 assists and knocking down the deep ball at a 43.8 percent clip.

Utah now returns home after a perfect four-game road trip to face a Raptors squad that is in the midst of a tough road trip. Toronto has covered just one of the four road games, including an ATS loss in Sacramento on Sunday night. Fatigue could be a factor for Toronto after playing in the late game on Sunday and traveling to Utah the next day. On the year, the Raptors have just a 37.5 percent ATS cover rate when playing on the back end of a back-to-back, which is good news for the Jazz.

Why the Raptors can cover

Even so, Utah isn't a lock to cover the Raptors vs. Jazz spread. The model is also aware that Raptors not only covered the spread, but beat Utah in blowout fashion the last time they met. Toronto didn't even have Lowry healthy for that game, and it still had a fully healthy Utah squad down 77-37 at halftime.

Toronto likely won't hold a 40-point lead at halftime again, but the advanced stats would certainly point towards the Raptors being the superior of the two teams. The Raptors rank third in the NBA in point differential (+6.4), which is nearly double Utah's +3.3 mark. They rank ahead of Utah in defensive efficiency too, which is supposed to be the Jazz's calling card.

How to make Raptors vs. Jazz picks

