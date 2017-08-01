Report: Houston native Beyonce interested in buying share of Rockets

Beyonce already runs the music industry, but she might also take a stab at running the NBA.

According to Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg, the 35-year-old Houston native is considering buying a partial stake of the recently-for-sale Houston Rockets. From Soshnick:

Pop superstar Beyonce, a Houston native, is mulling an investment in the National Basketball Association's Rockets, according to people familiar with the matter. ... It's common for celebrities to make small investments in sports teams. Beyonce's husband, Jay-Z, for instance, was born in Brooklyn and once held a less than 1 percent stake in basketball's Nets. He sold his share of the team after starting Roc Nation, which represents athletes. ... The Rockets declined to comment. Beyonce's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The entertainer's representatives at Sony Music Entertainment declined to comment. A spokeswoman for her husband, Jay-Z, also didn't immediately respond.

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced he was putting the team up for sale in July, and according to Soshnick the price could exceed the record $2 billion Steve Ballmer paid for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. Alexander bought the Rockets for $85 million in 1993.

Beyonce's schedule would likely preclude her from being too involved with the team, but she could definitely do wonders for the Rockets' halftime shows.