Report: MRI results for Warriors' Draymond Green (knee) come back negative

Draymond Green put a scare into Warriors fans everywhere when he left opening night early with a knee injury. Golden State eventually lost that game and Green's absence was noticeable. He was eventually diagnosed with a knee strain and underwent an MRI to check the severity of his injury.

Warriors fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief, because it looks like Green is going to be alright. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, his MRI results came back negative. Green is listed as doubtful for the Warriors game against the Pelicans, but day to day is a lot better than being out a few months.

Golden State forward Draymond Green underwent an MRI on his left knee and results came back negative, league sources told ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 19, 2017

Warriors confirm that Draymond Green's MRI was negative. He is doubtful for tomorrow's game in New Orleans. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) October 19, 2017

The Warriors can survive without Green, but they'd much rather have last season's Defensive Player of The Year back in the lineup. That said, it would be a shock if the Warriors rushed Green back. It's a long season and the Warriors are planning to play until June. No point in rushing players back in October.

It will be interesting to see how Golden Stare fares without Green initially, or if he misses any time at all. If the team struggles, that might prove just how important he is to the Warriors even with the three stars next to him.