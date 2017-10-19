Report: MRI results for Warriors' Draymond Green (knee) come back negative
Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief, although Green isn't ready to return to action just yet
Draymond Green put a scare into Warriors fans everywhere when he left opening night early with a knee injury. Golden State eventually lost that game and Green's absence was noticeable. He was eventually diagnosed with a knee strain and underwent an MRI to check the severity of his injury.
Warriors fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief, because it looks like Green is going to be alright. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, his MRI results came back negative. Green is listed as doubtful for the Warriors game against the Pelicans, but day to day is a lot better than being out a few months.
The Warriors can survive without Green, but they'd much rather have last season's Defensive Player of The Year back in the lineup. That said, it would be a shock if the Warriors rushed Green back. It's a long season and the Warriors are planning to play until June. No point in rushing players back in October.
It will be interesting to see how Golden Stare fares without Green initially, or if he misses any time at all. If the team struggles, that might prove just how important he is to the Warriors even with the three stars next to him.
-
Warriors to reveal classic unis Friday
The Warriors new Nike classic uniforms will be revealed Thursday
-
Embiid says minutes aren't a restriction
Joel Embiid doesn't want to call what the 76ers are doing a minutes restriction
-
Mavs air anthem tribute clip before game
The Mavs played a tribute video to the American flag prior to their opening game on Wednes...
-
Suns players run court in perfect sync
The Suns stink, but this was cool!
-
Melo has message for Knicks on Twitter
Melo makes it clear on Twitter that playing his ex-team is much more than just a regular game...
-
NBA DFS optimal lineups for October 19
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
Add a Comment