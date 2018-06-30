Report: Nets' Allen Crabbe saves his old high school from closing with significant donation
Crabbe's grandfather was the founder of the school
The NBA offseason is dominated by the draft and free agency, and for good reason. Not only are they incredibly important times for teams to try and improve their rosters, but they're exciting for fans as well. Of course, there are other things going on in the NBA world during the summer, and sometimes it's nice to check in on them. Especially when the stories are as cool as this one.
According to a report from TMZ Sports, and later confirmed by ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets' Allen Crabbe has saved his old high school from closing down by making a significant donation. Not only was this Crabbe's alma mater, but his grandfather actually founded the school.
In a story first reported by TMZ and confirmed by ESPN via a league source, Crabbe donated a significant amount to Frederick K.C. Price III Christian School in South Los Angeles in an effort to keep the school from closing.
Price means more to Crabbe than just an alma mater. Crabbe's grandfather was Frederick K.C. Price, the founder of the school.
Price School was reportedly facing closure due to a lack of funding unless "enrollment and fiscal quotas were met."
It really goes without saying that this is a pretty incredible thing for Crabbe to do. Anytime someone makes a donation to help those in need it's a cool thing to do, but donating six figures to single handedly keep a school open is on another level. The kids and teachers are surely extremely grateful, and Crabbe should be pretty proud of his impact.
