Rockets-Clippers fight: NBA investigating incident, plans to send out punishments
The locker room heist is going to lead to plenty of fines and maybe some suspensions from the league
Things got heated during and after Monday night's game between the Rockets and the Clippers. Houston coach Mike D'Antoni accused Blake Griffin of intentionally hitting him, Trevor Ariza and Griffin wound up getting ejected, and that wasn't even the biggest story of the night. That award went to the Rockets' locker room heist at Staples Center, with Chris Paul leading his new teammates through secret back doors to reach his old teammate's locker room. It was all weird.
One thing's for sure is that there will be some sort of disciplinary fallout from this. The NBA launched an investigation into the incident and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there will be "no shortage" of punishments handed out to both parties involved once the league finishes its investigation.
Fines are to be expected. An opposing team can't just charge into the other's locker room after a game. However, it will be interesting to see if the NBA deems anything that happened on or off the court as suspension-worthy. That someone at the arena deemed it necessary to call the police over this entire incident can't be a good sign.
Punishments are expected, but the severity of it is really up in the air. Considering that nothing really bad seemed to happen, outside of some hurt feelings, it would be surprising to see anybody receive a lengthy suspension.
