Watch Now: Breakdown: Russell Westbrook Tests Positive For Coronavirus ( 7:33 )

When the NBA decided it would play out the remainder of the 2019-20 season in a bubble, the league began putting in place an extensive guide of health and safety protocols in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Each player was provided this 113-page document that outlines the different phases the NBA would go through before getting to the actual games, beginning July 30. Part of that plan was requiring each of the 22 teams to quarantine for 48 hours after arriving at their hotels in Disney World. Once inside their hotel rooms, players and team members were not allowed to leave for any circumstances, with food being delivered to their doors for two days.

After the quarantine period was up, players were allowed to roam around the bubble grounds with safety precautions put in place. While players haven't been forbidden from leaving Disney World, it was written in the health and safety protocols document that if someone were to leave the bubble site they would have to immediately quarantine for a period of time. Already, though, there have been players who aren't understanding the importance of the guidelines the NBA has put in place. Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo and Kings center Richaun Holmes are being quarantined for 10 days in their respective hotel rooms.

Caboclo left his room during the 48-hour window, and was unaware that he wasn't allowed to despite every player competing in Orlando being informed of that prior to arriving to Disney World, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. It's unclear why the Brazilian-born forward left, what he was doing or for how long, but his slip up will cost him an even longer time stuck in his hotel room before he can participate in any basketball-related activities.

While Holmes didn't break his quarantine period, he left the bubble site to pick up a food delivery. The former second-round pick apologized for his actions in a statement he posted to his Twitter account.

"After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick-up a food delivery. I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push."

It's not clear what food Holmes ordered to be delivered to the bubble site, however, whatever it was, his mother certainly didn't think it was a good enough reason to cost him 10 more days stuck inside his hotel room. Holmes' mother, Dr. Lydecia Holmes, poked a little fun at her son on Twitter after finding out the news.

Per the NBA's healthy and safety protocols, both players will have to undergo enhanced COVID-19 testing, which will involve the typical nasal swab test that has been administered to the general public who are receiving coronavirus tests.