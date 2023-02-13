The Houston Rockets (13-43) travel to play the Philadelphia 76ers (36-19) in a cross-conference matchup on Monday evening. The 76ers are currently on a two-game win streak, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 101-98 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Houston is on a five-game losing skid, falling 97-95 to the Miami Heat on Feb. 10. Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Philadelphia, while Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is out for Houston.

Rockets vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -13

Rockets vs. 76ers Over-Under: 226.5 points

Rockets vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -900, Houston +600

HOU: Rockets are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall

PHI: 76ers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games playing on 1 day of rest



Why the 76ers can cover



Guard James Harden provides the 76ers with a superb playmaker and three-level scorer. Harden has great ball handles and breaks down the defense with ease. The 10-time All-Star leads the NBA in assists (10.8) with 21.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He's dished out at least 11 assists in four of his last eight games, and on Feb. 8, Harden notched 26 points and 11 assists.

Forward Tobias Harris is another proven scorer who owns a reliable jumper from both mid-range and downtown. Harris can create his own shot or score as a catch-and-shoot option. The Tennessee product averages 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. On Feb. 5, Harris finished with a double-double, logging 14 points and 10 boards.

Why the Rockets can cover

Guard Jalen Green is an athletic scoring presence who owns incredible athleticism to glide to the rim and absorb contact in the lane. The 2021 second-overall pick is also a streaky shooter from beyond the arc who logs 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He's knocked down at least five 3-pointers in two of his past three outings. On Feb. 8, Green tallied 41 points and went 6 of 9 from three.

Center Alperen Sengun is a physical big man who rebounds the ball well and is a great screener in the pick-and-roll game. The 2021 first-round pick averages 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and shoots 56% from the field. He's recorded a double-double in six of his last 12 games, including on Jan. 25 when Sengun had a triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

