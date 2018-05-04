Rockets vs. Jazz odds, Game 3: Advanced computer model releases 2018 NBA Playoff picks

The Utah Jazz finally broke through against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Now, the Jazz aim to put some serious pressure on top-seeded Houston when they meet Friday (10:30 p.m. ET) in Game 3 at Salt Lake City.



The Rockets are 4.5-point sportsbook favorites in this 2018 NBA Playoffs game, with the over-under for total points scored set at 209.5.



Before you lock in your picks, check out data from the SportsLine Projection Model. The advanced computer model simulates each game 10,000 times, analyzing every possible matchup and trend to project a final score and player statistics.



We can tell you the model leans to the over and has also generated a strong point-spread selection that cashes 60 percent of the time. That'll give you a huge leg up at the betting window. You can see the pick over at SportsLine.



The model knows the Rockets had won all five prior meetings this season in blowout fashion, including a 110-96 victory in the series opener. But Utah turned the tables with a stunning 116-108 road win in Game 2, setting the stage for this pivotal showdown.

The Jazz used sharp execution and high-percentage shooting to dominate most of Game 2. They led by as many as 19 in the first half against a Houston team that appeared flat and disinterested.

But the Rockets recovered and cut the lead to nine by halftime and took a 77-72 lead in the third quarter on a dunk by PJ Tucker.

The Jazz responded with a rally of their own and pulled away behind a highlight-reel dunk from rookie Donovan Mitchell and a career night from Joe Ingles. Mitchell had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Ingles finished with a career-high 27 points with seven 3-pointers.

Utah's defense also played an integral role, holding the Rockets to 40 percent field-goal shooting and five fast-break points.

James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 55 points despite shooting 17-of-41 from the field. Clint Capela added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Utah's win was its lone cover in six tries this season against Houston, but the Jazz are on a 4-1 ATS run on their home court.



Will the Rockets bounce back in their first road game of this series and cover, or will the Jazz capitalize on their advantage at Vivint Smart Home Arena? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Friday's Rockets-Jazz cashes 60 percent of the time, all from the computer model that has simulated the game 10,000 times.