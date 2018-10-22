Rockets vs. Lakers brawl: Carmelo Anthony 'a little shocked' by Chris Paul's short suspension

The NBA handed down the suspensions for Saturday's brawl between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and it may not have exactly been what many expected.

Brandon Ingram was given a four-game suspension, Rajon Rondo got three games, and Chris Paul received the smallest penalty in a two-game ban. Following the announcement of the suspensions, Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony weighed in on the situation and was "actually a little shocked" that Paul only received two games for the altercation.

Via USA Today, Anthony discussed the suspensions after the Rockets lost to the Clippers on Sunday night:

"I'm actually a little shocked at the number of games that they are missing," Anthony said, following the Rockets' 115-112 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. Lakers' swingman Brandon Ingram was banned for four games, Rondo for three. "It actually works in our favor to be honest with you," he continued. "I have seen it go 10-15 games before – I was the culprit of that years ago. But to see CP – I don't want to be speaking on CP – but to see CP only get two games ... I didn't know what to expect to be honest. "Nothing surprises me with the NBA anymore, nothing surprises me. So for him to only get two games is good."

Anthony is no stranger to being involved in an NBA brawl. Back in 2006, in a game between the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, a brawl began when Knicks guard Mardy Collins hauled down then Nuggets guard JR Smith on a fast break and Anthony ended up getting involved and punching Collins.

The then Nuggets forward was ejected from the game and was slapped with a 15-game suspension. In total, the suspensions between all the players involved total 47 games, but Anthony's ban was the most lengthy.

The Rockets dropped a 115-112 decision to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and now stand at 1-2 so far this season. Paul didn't play in Sunday's contest as he was serving the first game of his two-game suspension. With Paul out of the lineup, Eric Gordon slid into the starting lineup and James Harden handled the point guard duties for the majority of the game.

With Houston struggling out of the gate this season, Anthony is relieved that Paul wasn't given a ban anywhere close to what he experienced back in 2006. Paul will be eligible to return to the court on Friday when the Rockets host the Clippers.