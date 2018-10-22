NBA Power Rankings: Lakers begin LeBron James era with spitting, punching and losing

1 Warriors A thrilling last-second win at Utah might have provided us a preview of the Western Conference finals. A thrilling last-second loss at Denver Sunday might have provided us a preview of the Western Conference semifinals. But the Warriors will presumably have added All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins by then. Oh, and it'll be the playoffs, so they'll be trying harder. -- 2-1

2 Raptors Too early to have the Raptors' leap-frogging the Rockets and Celtics for the best non-Warriors team in the NBA? Yeah! Probably! Probably way too early! But Kawhi Leonard looks absolutely awesome (31 points in the Raptors Friday win againstthe Celtics), and Kyle Lowry (28 points and 12 assists) helped the Raptors get a nice road win at Washington with Leonard resting on the second night of a back-to-back. This defense has a chance at becoming elite. 2 3-0

3 Rockets An uninspiring start to the Rockets' season after an uninspiring offseason. After getting smashed in their home opener by the Pelicans, the Rockets then brawled their way through Los Angeles, losing Chris Paul to a two-game suspension in their win over the Lakers, then losing to the Clippers. (How could CP3 have not gotten more than two games, by the way?) Early returns from Carmelo Anthony are uninspiring, too: He has yet to break into double-figures scoring in the first three games, and his minus-18 in Sunday's loss to the Clippers was the worst on his team, and telling. Still, the Rockets nearly upset the Warriors last season. They deserve a bit of leeway. 1 1-2

4 Celtics Jayson Tatum is even better than he was in his rookie season. He notched 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Celtics' win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden as Gordon Hayward was given the night off. Hayward doesn't look right just yet, but when he does, this team gets even better. The Celtics have as much good depth as any NBA team. 1 2-1

5 Jazz Sucks to lose, but the Jazz's home loss to the Warriors sure was an inspiring loss. Joe Ingles made seven of 11 from 3-point range; he's become one of the best shooters in the NBA. A healthy Dante Exum can take this team's elite defense to an even higher level. -- 1-1

6 Nuggets On Saturday night, Nikola Jokic posted one of the craziest box scores you'll ever see: a 35-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double that featured 11-for-11 shooting. Jokic isn't just a star; he's a superstar. And the Nuggets are no longer just a fun team to watch; they're a fun team to watch that's also going to get a decent playoff seed. Oh yeah: The night after that Jokic line, they upset the defending champs in a thriller. Oh yeah, Part II: The offense-first Nuggets are the only team in the NBA who have held opponents below 100 points in all of their games. 1 3-0

7 76ers Joel Embiid is right: The Sixers don't have a rivalry with the Celtics. At least not yet. If anyone was wondering whether the Sixers are in the top tier in the East, the opener against the Celtics gave us a resounding "no" as the answer. That certainly could change throughout the course of the season, though, so keep an eye on the development of Markelle Fultz (he made a 3 last week!) and rookie Landry Shamet. 1 2-1

8 Pacers No shame in losing at Milwaukee. Myles Turner now has his big contract extension; are we finally going to see him make that big jump? One nice story line in Week One was how much the Pacers have gotten from free-agent acquisition Doug McDermott, who has shot more than five 3s a game and is hitting them at a 56.3 percent rate. -- 2-1

9 Bucks Giannis MVP campaign? This could be the year. As Giannis said as the Bucks opened their sparkling new arena in Milwaukee, "This is the right time to be a Buck." Also, rookie Donte DiVincenzo looks like he belongs, averaging 21 minutes in his first two games. 1 2-0

10 Pelicans Or will it be an Anthony Davis MVP campaign? With the help he's getting up front -- Nikola Mirotic has been lights out to start the year, and Julius Randle has been beasting dudes on the glass -- Davis could be less of a one-man show this season than he has been for most of his career. Winning at Houston in the opener was a statement. A Davis MVP season will depend as much on Davis' teammates -- this team has to be in the top four in the West -- as it does his own statistics. 1 2-0

11 Lakers Well then: This sure has been an interesting beginning to LeBron James' Lakers tenure. The melee against the Rockets will cost the Lakers three games of Rajon Rondo and four of Brandon Ingram. That matters because LeBron and coach Luke Walton have preached patience with this team. They have emphasized that chemistry is going to take time; it's not "instant oatmeal," per LeBron. Two positive developments: The Lakers are currently the fastest-paced team in the NBA, and Josh Hart has been magnificent on both ends. 2 0-2

12 Trail Blazers I'll let you in on a secret: Zach Collins is going to be a big-time contributor off the bench for the Blazers this season. A team with as much backcourt talent as the Blazers have needs some positive developments in the frontcourt, and Collins is becoming a more well-rounded player. The defensive force blocked a career-high six shots on opening night against the Lakers, then two nights later showed his expanding offensive arsenal by dropping in a couple 3s against the Spurs. 1 2-0

13 Thunder They need Russ -- but even vintage Russell Westbrook couldn't save the Thunder on Sunday. In a Western Conference that promises to be bunched up after the top tier, the Thunder's 0-3 start, including Sunday's home loss to the Sacramento Kings, could come back to bite them. Shooting 24 percent from 3 in their first three games is ugly. Thursday's home game against Boston takes on extra heft. 1 0-3

14 Spurs DeMar DeRozan has fit in perfectly with Gregg Popovich's team. But Dejounte Murray's season-ending ACL injury can only highlight DeRozan's defensive deficiencies. Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes can only take you so far. 1 1-1

15 Heat Three games all decided by three or fewer points. Big question: Should Josh Richardson really be this high-usage of a player? Richardson is averaging nine 3-point attempts a game -- more than double his career high -- and is hitting them at less than a 30 percent rate. Let's will this Jimmy Butler trade to happen already; it's the best thing for both teams. 1 1-2

16 Clippers Way too early to say I told you so. But after beating the Chris Paul-less Rockets at home Sunday night (despite making 10 fewer 3s than the Rockets), the Clippers look like the well-rounded potential playoff team that I saw in the preseason. The bench has been great. And Tobias Harris' decision to bet on himself -- to bet that this will be the first season when he's recognized as a true star -- could pay off in a big way. 1 2-1

17 Wizards Two close losses to begin the season for the Wizards. Making a few more 3s could have swung both of those outcomes. The Wizards shot poorly in both games, hitting barely more than 30 percent of their 3s so far. Tons of talent, but can this locker room hold together for 82 games? 1 0-2

18 Hornets Apparently Kemba Walker knows he's going to be a free agent after this season, because he's playing like a man with his hair on fire. After dropping 41 points in a close opening loss to the Bucks, Walker scored 39 in the Hornets' close road win against the Heat. He's shooting like Steph Curry, attempting nearly 13 3-pointers a game -- and hitting them at a 50 percent rate. 3 2-1

19 Timberwolves Jimmy Butler reminded us why Tom Thibodeau has put so much value in trying to keep him on this roster. Because it sure seems like Butler is right when he says the Timberwolves can't win without him. After getting booed at introductions at the home opener, Butler scored an incredibly efficient 33 points and netted four steals. 1 1-2

20 Pistons So you beat the Nets and the Bulls. Come back to me when you get a more impressive win and I'll reevaluate how likely a playoff run appears for this team. They'll have a chance to prove something Tuesday when they host the Sixers. Blake Griffin has looked spry, averaging nearly 30 points and 10 rebounds in those first two games. -- 2-0

21 Mavericks Luka Doncic is the real deal. The Mavericks are fun, fun, fun, and will only get better once a healthy Harrison Barnes can contribute. Not a playoff team this year, but a lot to like for the future. 2 1-1

22 Nets Is Caris LeVert a star in the making? He's one of the more inspiring stories you'll hear in the NBA, from losing his dad as a teenager to having his college career maligned by injury. But three games in and LeVert is averaging nearly 25 points per game. The most important thing for these Nets isn't getting wins but tracking the progress of the younger players. 1 1-2

23 Grizzlies JaMychal Green's broken jaw is not a good thing for Memphis, but the silver lining is that it'll open up more early-season playing time for lottery pick Jaren Jackson Jr. Triple J scored 24 points against the Hawks in the Grizzlies' Friday night win after Green was injured. 1 1-1

24 Bulls Zach LaVine averaged 31.5 points per game in the first week of the season, which doesn't mean much but has him as the third-leading scorer in the NBA. 1 0-2

25 Suns Odd time to fire a general manager, you guys - especially the general manager who, despite his mistakes, has assembled what looks like a promising young group. Devin Booker is magnificent as usual, and Dendre Ayton outshined Luka Doncic in their debut game, getting 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the Suns' win. Where's Mikal Bridges been? 2 1-1

26 Cavaliers Not a great start to the second post-LeBron era in Cleveland. The Cavaliers had the worst point differential in the NBA through the first week's slate. One positive is that Ty Lue is giving some serious minutes to Cedi Osman, and Osman has capitalized, averaging 36 minutes and 17 points on lights-out three-point shooting. Remind me again why Lue didn't play Osman in the playoffs last year? 4 0-3

27 Magic The lack of a quality point guard is going to be the knock on this team all year -- again -- but the Magic have been decent so far, winning their opener against a solid and experienced Heat team and then nearly taking one from the Sixers on the road. Aaron Gordon is averaging 17 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks so far. 1 1-2

28 Kings Headline I didn't expect: "Iman Shumpert-led Kings beat OKC on road in Westbrook's debut." Huh. Willie Cauley-Stein looked great all preseason and has continued into the regular season; he's developed into a nice young big man. But let's not get our hopes too high. 1 1-2

29 Hawks Trae Young scored 35 points on 23 shots in Sunday's win over Cleveland, the Hawks' first win of the season. It should be noted that it took Stephen Curry until the 51st game of his NBA career to score 35 or more points in a game. This was Young's third. (Fellow rookie Omari Spellman hitting 4-for-5 from 3-point range in that same game was a big-time positive as well.) 1 1-2