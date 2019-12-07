Rockets vs. Suns odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 7 predictions from proven simulation

The Houston Rockets will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Houston is 14-7 overall and 8-2 at home, while Phoenix is 10-11 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Rockets have beat the Suns 11 times in a row dating back to April of 2016, but the Suns have covered in four of the last five head-to-head matchups between these Western Conference teams. The Suns are also 12-9 against the spread on the season while the Rockets are 11-10 against the number. Houston is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 241. Before entering any Suns vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks.

The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The Rockets were able to grind out a solid victory over Toronto on Thursday, winning 119-109. Guards James Harden and Ben McLemore were among the main playmakers for the Rockets as the former had 23 points along with seven rebounds and five steals and the latter shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points. Russell Westbrook also recorded his second consecutive triple-double. The Rockets rank third in the NBA in offensive rating (114.2) and second in pace (104.8) and with Phoenix ranking fifth in defensive rating (110.5) and 10th in pace, Houston should be able to dictate the tempo.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result it was hoping for in a 139-132 victory over New Orleans. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a stellar game for Phoenix as he shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 44 points, nine dimes and eight boards. Booker has been sensational with Deandre Ayton (suspension) out. The fourth-year pro is averaging 25.0 points and 6.3 assists per game with a 50.8/41.2/94.6 shooting line.

