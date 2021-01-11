The Washington Wizards announced Monday morning that point guard Russell Westbrook will be sidelined for a week with a left quad injury that he suffered due to repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season. Westbrook dealt with a similar quad injury throughout last season with the Houston Rockets, though that was to his right quad as opposed to the left.

Since being traded to the Wizards a week before the 2020-21 season started, Westbrook and Washington have gotten off to a rocky start. The former league MVP is averaging just 19.3 points a game, an 11-year low, along with 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds. He's shooting just 37.8 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from 3-point range in the seven games he's appeared in this season, and the Wizards have won just one game while he's played.

This is just the latest blow for the Wizards, after it was announced Sunday that the team would be losing fourth-year center Thomas Bryant for the season with a torn ACL. Washington has started the season just 2-8, despite huge offensive output from franchise star Bradley Beal, who has put up 41 and 60 points in each of the last two games he played, both of which were losses. Beal also missed the Wizards' last game, having to sit out due to the league's health and safety protocols after coming in close contact with Boston Celtics' forward Jayson Tatum who tested positive for the virus after the Wizards and Celtics played last week.

Losing Westbrook isn't ideal for a team that has had an abysmal start to the season, especially as he and the rest of his teammates are clearly still trying to establish some chemistry in the start of this season. Although a week isn't a ton of time to miss, Washington needs all the help it can get to dig itself out of the hole it's created early on this season.