On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers fell at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks 103-96 in Game 7 and failed to reach the Eastern Conference finals. In the loss, one of the most glaring factors was the play of Ben Simmons, who struggled offensively throughout the bulk of the series.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson dissected the Sixers' Game 7 loss and revealed that the next step has to be trading Ben Simmons.

"If you're running the Sixers and you look at that series and conclude anything other than you have to trade Ben Simmons, then you're not a good executive," Samson said. "Ben Simmons will not be a Philadelphia 76er next year. Daryl Morey will be instructed that they've got to find a way to get him moved. Daryl Morey can get people moved, we know that. He's got to get Simmons moved."

In order for the Sixers to pursue an NBA title, the franchise has to move on from Simmons. The star forward just doesn't fit alongside talented big man Joel Embiid and the lack of a jump shot continues to cost the Sixers games.

As Samson points out, Simmons is definitely a talented player, but it just isn't going to work in Philadelphia and the two sides need to part ways.