Samson: The Bucks and Lakers both 'have enough to get it done' and didn't need to make trade deadline moves

Thursday marked the trade deadline for 2019-20 NBA season and saw some teams attempt to improve their rosters for the playoff run. However, two of the league's best teams in the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks chose not to add any players to their roster at the deadline.

In Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson laid out that he believes that both teams were putting stock in the fact that they are the top teams in their respective conferences and believe that's enough reason not to make a move.

"When you have the number one seed in your conference at the trade deadline, by definition, you're a winner to me," Samson said of the Bucks and Lakers. "No matter what people in the media say about the winners and losers, you've gotten to this point. You're leading the conference, you have enough to get it done."

The Bucks have put together a 44-7 record in the regular season and continued to showcase their dominance in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. They possess the reigning league MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo and a very solid core of veterans around him.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have accumulated a 38-12 mark and have been led by the superstar one-two punch of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While the Lakers haven't looked quite as unstoppable as the Bucks, this is still a team that prepared for a deep playoff run with the acquisition of Davis this past summer.

The postseason is obviously going to determine if the Bucks and Lakers should have made any moves at the trade deadline, but things have certainly gone well up to this point.