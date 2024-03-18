3rd Quarter Report

The Nets fell flat on their face against the Pacers last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but the Nets are currently ahead of the Spurs 83-80. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 20 points.

If the Nets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-41 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 14-54 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-41, San Antonio 14-53

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $53.00

What to Know

The Nets are 8-2 against the Spurs since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Having just played yesterday, the Brooklyn Nets will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 17th at Moody Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Nets managed to keep up with the Pacers until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Brooklyn suffered a bruising 121-100 loss at the hands of the Pacers. The Nets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Nets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight defeat. They took a 117-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. The Spurs found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

Brooklyn has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-41 record this season. As for San Antonio, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 14-53.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Everything went the Nets' way against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in February as the Nets made off with a 123-103 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.