Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Houston 29-35, San Antonio 14-51

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET on March 12th at Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 112-102 to Golden State on Monday.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Rockets proved on Sunday. They came out on top against Sacramento by a score of 112-104. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:10 mark of the second quarter, when the Rockets were facing a 42-29 deficit.

The Rockets can attribute much of their success to Fred VanVleet, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine assists.

San Antonio has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 19 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-51 record this season. As for Houston, they pushed their record up to 29-35 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.

The Spurs came up short against the Rockets in their previous meeting on Tuesday, falling 114-101. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Rockets' Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 45 points and 16 rebounds. Now that the Spurs know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Houston is a 4-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.