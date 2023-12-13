Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-10, San Antonio 3-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs do have the home-court advantage, but the Lakers are expected to win by 2.5 points.

The matchup between the Lakers and the Mavericks on Tuesday hardly resembled the 104-101 effort from their previous meeting. Los Angeles fell just short of Dallas by a score of 127-125. The Lakers' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite the loss, the Lakers had strong showings from Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds, and LeBron James, who scored 33 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds. The match was James' third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 17th straight loss. They fell 93-82 to Houston. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Spurs have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Spurs struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for San Antonio, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-19.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 45.1% of their shots per game this season. Given the Lakers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Lakers beat the Spurs 113-104 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.