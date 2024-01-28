3rd Quarter Report

The Timberwolves are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 90-80 lead against the Spurs.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 33-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 9-37 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Minnesota 32-13, San Antonio 9-36

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at Frost Bank Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact the Spurs proved on Friday. They strolled past Portland with points to spare, taking the game 116-100. The win was just what the Spurs needed coming off of a 140-114 defeat in their prior contest.

The Spurs' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jeremy Sochan, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 rebounds. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Keldon Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota had just enough and edged Brooklyn out 96-94 on Thursday. The team ran away with 60 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

San Antonio's win bumped their record up to 9-36. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 32-13 record this season.

The Spurs came up short against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 102-94. Will the Spurs have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Minnesota is a big 10.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.