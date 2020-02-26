Sixers vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 16-41 overall and 8-22 at home, while Philadelphia is 36-22 overall and 9-20 on the road. The Sixers have lost six consecutive road games. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have won three of their past four games. Philadelphia is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Sixers vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Sixers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -7.5

Cavaliers vs. 76ers over-under: 216 points

Cavaliers vs. 76ers money line: Cleveland +261, Philadelphia -328

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cavaliers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 125-119 win over the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers rode a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 99-80 deficit. Kevin Porter was the offensive standout of the game for Cleveland, picking up a season-high 30 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Cavaliers are averaging 117.5 points per game over their last four contests, and they'll enter tonight's matchup confident they can earn a victory. That's because Cleveland is 8-3 in its last 11 games against the 76ers on its home floor.

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks at home on Monday as they won 129-112. Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew for Philadelphia, dropping a double-double on a career-high 49 points and 14 boards. He shot 17-of-24 from the field and 14-of-15 from the foul line. For the season, Embiid is averaging 23.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The Sixers destroyed the Cavaliers the last time the two teams met in December, 141-94. The 76ers have won all three matchups with the Cavaliers this season. However, Philadelphia is 0-6 against the spread in its last six road games.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Sixers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations. Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Sixers vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.