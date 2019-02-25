Sixers vs. Pelicans odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 44-30 roll

Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans play host to Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and tipoff from the Smoothie King Center is at 8 p.m. ET. The 76ers are coming off of a blowout loss to the Blazers and have failed to cover the spread in back-to-back games coming out of the All-Star break. Life without All-Star big man Joel Embiid has not been pleasant, and his absence will be even more impactful in a matchup against the strong offensive front court of the Pelicans. New Orleans is coming off a surprise underdog win against the Lakers and will have Anthony Davis (rest) back for this one. The Sixers are listed as a one-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 240.5 in the latest Sixers versus Pelicans odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Pelicans picks, first be sure to check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model is well aware of the difference in motivation between these two teams. While New Orleans is resting starters and clearly not aiming for the 2019 NBA playoffs, the Sixers are in a heated three-team battle for the No. 3 seed in the East.

Simmons has been impressive with Embiid out the past two games, particularly as a scorer. He has averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in those contests and will present a serious matchup problem for the Pelicans. Philly also has received strong contributions from its recently acquired fill-in bigs with Embiid out. Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott recently came over from the Clippers, and the two have alternated big games in Embiid's absence.

But just because Philly needs this win more doesn't mean it is a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Pelicans spread.

The model is also well aware of what a drastic difference Embiid's presence has made for Philadelphia this season. The Sixers have won just two of six games without him and have covered the spread in just one of those.

Marjanovic is not mobile enough to track Davis outside of the lane, while smaller options like Scott, Tobias Harris and Jonah Bolden could struggle against more physical big men like Randle and Jahlil Okafor. It is also worth noting that the Sixers have struggled on the road this year, posting just a 42 percent mark against-the-spread away from home.

