Last month, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie opted out of the final year of his contract in order to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Yet just because Dinwiddie turned down the player option with the Nets doesn't mean that he isn't interested in remaining in Brooklyn. During an interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, Dinwiddie revealed exactly what it will take for him to re-sign with the Nets.

Given that the Nets have his Bird rights and could thus sign him to a five-year deal, as opposed to the max of four years that other teams can offer, Dinwiddie said that a five-year deal in the $125 million range would likely keep him in Brooklyn.

"Now, for all the fans that think because I opted out I have to leave or something like that, no, this is very much in the Nets' hands, you feel me?" Dinwiddie said. "I think my full max is like five [years], $196 [million] or something like that. And nobody's sitting here saying I'm going to get five [years], $196 [million] -- so before anybody tries to kill me, nobody's saying that.

"But the Nets have the ability to do something that other people can't. If they come to the table like that, and they're being aggressive and are saying, 'Hey we got five [years], $125 [million] for you,' I would say there's a high likelihood that I go back to the Nets, you know what I mean? But if they don't come to the table like that, and they're like 'Oh, we're going to give you a three for 60,' well, anybody can do that."

There's nothing wrong with setting the bar high if you're Dinwiddie, but it remains to be seen if the Nets will be willing to cough up that much cash over a five-year period for a player who is coming off an ACL injury. Dinwiddie played in just three games for the Nets last season, and it's fair to wonder how well he'll respond to the injury, especially since he has now torn the ACL in both of his knees. Plus, if the Nets were going to bring back Dinwiddie, he would basically be the third-best guard on the team -- behind James Harden and Kyrie Irving -- and it seems somewhat unlikely that the Nets would want to invest so much money in a guard when they're already pretty well set at that position.

Although Dinwiddie's days with the Nets could be numbered, he is sure to have several other suitors in free agency. Both the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are reportedly interested in adding the veteran guard, and other interested teams will likely emerge as free agency draws closer. As such, Dinwiddie is certainly a player to keep an eye on over the offseason.