Spurs guard Patty Mills tweets response to racial taunts at Cavaliers game

Late in the Spurs' victory, a fan made racially charged comments toward Mills

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills was the subject of racial taunts late in Sunday's 110-94 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A Twitter user posted a video in which a fan appears to yell, "Hey Patty Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!"

Mills responded to the incident on Sunday night via his Twitter account.

A Cavaliers spokesperson told ESPN that they're currently looking into the situation to see if they can identify the fan who yelled out the slurs. They'll use video monitoring and also conduct interviews with fans sitting behind the basket.

Mills was born and raised in Australia, and identifies himself on his Twitter bio as "a very proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander."

