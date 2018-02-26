Spurs guard Patty Mills tweets response to racial taunts at Cavaliers game

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills was the subject of racial taunts late in Sunday's 110-94 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A Twitter user posted a video in which a fan appears to yell, "Hey Patty Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!"

@KingJames am I the only one who heard this guy in the crowd yell “hey Jamaican dog they want their bobsledder back! Hey @Patty_Mills Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” 😳😠🙅🏾‍♀️ #SundayFunday ??? @NBA pic.twitter.com/RvHdu88Gzd — Zandra Ashley (@thats_Z_Truth) February 25, 2018

Mills responded to the incident on Sunday night via his Twitter account.

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

A Cavaliers spokesperson told ESPN that they're currently looking into the situation to see if they can identify the fan who yelled out the slurs. They'll use video monitoring and also conduct interviews with fans sitting behind the basket.

Mills was born and raised in Australia, and identifies himself on his Twitter bio as "a very proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander."