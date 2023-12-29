Las Vegas is one of the most famous cities in the world, but if you ask San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, it's more than a little overrated. Following the Spurs' win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Wembanyama expressed his disdain for Sin City.

In his postgame press conference, Wembanyama was asked about his first experience playing against Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson, which came in Las Vegas during the Summer League. Wembanyama did have fond memories of his first time playing basketball in the United States, but he didn't care for the setting.

"I mean, to me, it's probably the closest thing on Earth to a dystopia," Wembanyama said. "I'm not the biggest fan of Vegas."

For now, Wembanyama doesn't have to worry about returning to Las Vegas. That might change if the NBA decides to expand to the city, and Shaquille O'Neal has already expressed interest in being involved with an expansion franchise in the desert.

If that happens, Wembanyama will have to move past his hatred of Vegas, but it is hard to blame him for his feelings considering the drama that occurred between him and pop star Britney Spears the last time he was there.