Grizzlies vs. Spurs spread: Grizzlies -2

Grizzlies vs. Spurs over-under: 229.5 points

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs missed the playoffs for the first time in 23 years last season. San Antonio has its youngest roster since Gregg Popovich became coach in 1996, with an average age of 25.5. But it also has veterans LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay. That trio makes the Spurs the only team with three current players with more than 16,000 career points each.

DeRozan was one of two NBA players to average 20-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists per game while shooting over 50 percent last season. DeRozan shot at a career-best 53.1 percent clip. The Spurs led the NBA in fewest turnovers per game (12.6) and turned the ball over 10 or fewer times in 23 games, the fourth-most such games in the league.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will look to avoid a repeat from exactly one year ago, when the Spurs dropped 145 points and shot an opponent-record 67.4 percent from the field. Memphis is 5-20 all-time in regular season openers but 3-3 in its last six. The Grizzlies were in the eighth spot in the Western Conference when the league shut down and lost to Portland in a play-in game for the final playoff berth.

Ja Morant, the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, won Rookie of the Year, averaging team-highs of 17.8 points and 7.3 assists in 31 minutes per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. (torn left meniscus) and Justise Winslow (hip injury) will be out for the start of the season. The duo averaged a combined 28.7 points and 11.2 rebounds last year.

