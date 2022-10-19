Who's Playing

Charlotte @ San Antonio

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Charlotte Hornets since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Spurs and Charlotte are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for San Antonio (34-48), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While the Hornets were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 43-39.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.