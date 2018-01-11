Spurs vs. Lakers odds: NBA picks from expert who's 15-4 on Spurs' games

The Los Angeles Lakers have won two in a row, but keeping it going will be a challenge when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT. San Antonio is favored by 3.5 points, up from where the line opened. The Over-Under is 210.5.



Before choosing a side on the nationally televised showdown, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Stephen Oh has to say.



And when it comes to games involving the Spurs, Oh's really been hitting the mark, nailing 15 of his last 19 selections!

Now, Oh has locked in strong against-the-spread and Over-Under picks for Spurs-Lakers.

Oh knows LaMarcus Aldridge is on a hot streak, averaging 28.3 points and 13.3 rebounds over the last three contests. He'll need to continue that trend on Thursday, as Kawhi Leonard has been deemed out, Tony Parker is doubtful and Danny Green is questionable.



The Spurs beat the Kings 107-100 on Monday, with Davis Bertans scoring 28 points in 31 minutes off the bench.



Lonzo Ball might not score much for a starting guard (10.0 per game), but he leads the Lakers in rebounds and assists (7.1 each per game).



His worth shined when he missed six games after injuring his shoulder Dec. 23. The Lakers lost all six. The last two games, he's played his usual 30-plus minutes and recorded double-doubles in each. L.A. won both of them.

It's no surprise that Oh is leaning Under, but what about the spread?



Will the Spurs walk out of L.A. with a big win and cover the spread, or can the Lakers pull off the upset or keep it close?