Teams looking for their first win in Group C of the Western Conference 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament meet when the San Antonio Spurs battle the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The Spurs (0-1, 3-7 overall), who have lost five games in a row, have a point differential of minus-11.2 this season. The Thunder (0-2, 6-4 overall), who have won three of four, have a plus-1.8 point differential. San Antonio has not made the postseason since the 2018-19 season, while Oklahoma City's last playoff berth was in 2019-20. San Antonio leads the all-time series 100-84, but Oklahoma City won all three meetings in 2022-23. Keldon Johnson (knee) is questionable for San Antonio.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a 9-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 237.

Here are the NBA odds and betting lines for Thunder vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -9

Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 237 points

Spurs vs. Thunder money line: San Antonio +318, Oklahoma City -414

SAS: The Spurs have hit the game total over in 47 of their last 67 games (+26.10 units)

OKC: The Thunder have hit the team total over in 30 of their last 40 games at home (+18.40)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helps power the Oklahoma City offense. In nine games, all starts, he is averaging 29.4 points, seven rebounds and 6.1 assists. He has scored 30 or more points in each of his last four games, including a 43-point, seven-rebound and six-assist effort in a 128-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday. He is coming off a 35-point and seven-rebound effort in a 111-99 win at Phoenix on Sunday.

Forward Jalen Williams has averaged 17.9 points on 52.4% field goal shooting, along with 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 10 games, all starts. Williams, who was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, appeared in 75 games last season, averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He scored a season-high 31 points on 11 of 16 shooting from the floor in Sunday's win at Phoenix. Williams is averaging 33.8 minutes per game, second-most on the team. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is nearly averaging a double-double with 19.7 points and 8.8 rebounds. He is also dishing out 2.5 assists, blocking 2.4 shots and recording 1.1 steals per game. He has registered four double-doubles, including an 18-point and 11-rebound performance against Miami on Sunday. His best game so far was a 38-point and 10-rebound effort in a 132-121 win at Phoenix on Nov. 2.

Shooting guard Devin Vassell has also helped pick up the offense, and is averaging 18 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is connecting on 50.5% of his shots from the floor, including 42.9% from 3-point range, and 75% from the free throw line. In Friday's 117-110 loss to Minnesota, he poured in 29 points, while dishing out four assists and grabbing three rebounds. Vassell had 14 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's loss to Miami. See which team to pick here.

