Suns great, Globetrotters legend Connie Hawkins dies at 75 years old

Connie Hawkins made his mark with the Harlem Globetrotters before playing in the ABA and NBA. Getty Images

Connie Hawkins, an ABA/NBA legend for not only what he did on the Suns, but also for playing for the Harlem Globetrotters, died Friday at age 75. His length and athleticism was remarkable for the era he played in and truly made him a player before his time.

Hawkins spent the majority of his professional career on the Suns and helped them through their transition from the ABA into the NBA. He also spent time with the Pipers, Lakers and Hawks.

The Suns put out a statement on Hawkins' passing, remembering what he did for the franchise and thanking him for putting Phoenix on the basketball map: