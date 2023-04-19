A heated exchange between Clippers guard Russell Westbrook and a Suns fan during Game 1 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series led to changes at the Footprint Center. Previously, players were able to use the Club Gila River lounge area as a shortcut to get from the visitors' locker room to the court, but now they will have to walk a longer way.

The incident happened while Westbrook was heading back to the court before the second half. A video of it went viral, but the clip that was shared on Twitter did not capture the beginning of their exchange. FanDuel TV reported that it was because the fan called the player "Westbrick."

Westbrook has been a public figure for a while, but he has already addressed the nickname "Westbrick" and how it feels like it shames his name and his legacy for his kids. In the video, which contains graphic language, Westbrook was heard telling the fan to watch his mouth multiple times. Security stood in between them and Westbrook eventually walked away.

The Clippers ended up winning that game, 115 - 110. Westbrook struggled to score, going 3-for-19 from the field, but he was still impactful regardless of the box score.

In addition to blocking off the two doors connecting the Club Gila River lounge area and the visitors' locker room, Footprint Arena placed signs on the door that say players do not have access.

The Suns organization made a statement after Game 1, saying they were aware of the Westbrook incident and that they were conducting a review. No incidents were reported after Game 2, which Phoenix won, 123-109.

The teams, now tied 1-1, will go to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the next two contests. Game 3 of the series is set for Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.