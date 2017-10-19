Suns suffer worst opening night loss in NBA history, also set a franchise record

We knew it was going to be a rough season for the Phoenix Suns, but it got off to a much rougher start than anyone could have imagined in their season-opening game on Wednesday.

Phoenix was blown out -- blown out is almost an understatement -- by the Portland Trail Blazers in front of their home fans. The final score? 124-76.

The 48-point loss was the worst opening night defeat in NBA history, and was the worst loss in the 50-year history of the Phoenix Suns franchise. The 76 points the Suns scored were fewer than they scored in any game all of last season -- Devin Booker had 70 points in a game last year by himself.

Biggest season-opening win ever: Nuggets 139, Clippers 93 in 1987 (46)



Trail Blazers leading Suns by 48 in fourth quarter — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) October 19, 2017

Portland led by 25 at halftime, but things had gotten seriously out of hand by the end of the third quarter, when the Blazers Twitter account had some fun at the Suns' expense.

Oh, and the worst part? The Blazers were without last year's second-leading scorer, C.J. McCollum, who was suspended for leaving the bench during a preseason altercation with these very same Suns. Revenge game, indeed.

Damian Lillard paced the Blazers with 27 points and Evan Turner was a ridiculous plus-43 on the night. Pat Connaughton, McCollum's replacement, chipped in with 24.

There wasn't much to celebrate for the Suns, but rookie Josh Jackson scored 11 points in 32 minutes in his NBA debut.

The Suns have a potential young star in Booker (he finished with 12 points), but their roster is a mess. They're likely going to be among the worst teams in the league, and they're probably fine with taking their shot a the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

Hopefully they can make things a little more respectable along the way.