A potential Western Conference playoff preview is on tap Thursday as the Phoenix Suns will face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET from Phoenix Suns Arena. Phoenix is 48-21 overall and 26-9 at home, while Portland is 41-29 overall and 22-13 on the road. The Suns are ranked second in the Western Conference; while the Blazers are ranked fifth. This is the final of three matchups between these teams with the Suns winning the first two.

Phoenix is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 235. Before entering any Blazers vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Trail Blazers spread: Suns -4.5

Suns vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 235 points

Suns vs. Trail Blazers money line: POR +165, PHO -185



What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 122-116 to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the loss, Phoenix got a solid performance out of shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 34 points along with seven boards. Only two other Suns scored more than eight points as Chris Paul had 24 points and 10 assists, while Jae Crowder chipped in with 20 points.

Phoenix is as balanced as any team in the league, ranking eighth in points scored and seventh in points allowed. Booker leads the team with 25.6 points per game while Paul's first year in Phoenix has been a great one as the veteran is averaging 16.3 points and 8.9 assists per game. DeAndre Ayton, the 2019 Rookie of the Year, has been the defensive backbone for Phoenix and is averaging a double-double with 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Phoenix enters Thursday's game relatively healthy with Cameron Johnson (wrist) the only rotation player unavailable.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Rip City bagged a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. It was another big night for Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who had 30 points and six assists. CJ McCollum added 26 points while Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to score 18. It was Portland's fifth straight win and its ninth win over the last 10 games.

The Blazers' offense revolves around Lillard (28.7 points per game, 7.5 assists per game) while also emphasizing the 3-point shot. Portland ranks second in made 3-pointers while ranking 28th in made 2-pointers, so the team prefers a perimeter attack. The Blazers are also highly efficient, averaging the fewest turnovers per game (11.0). Portland enters tonight's game healthy with Zach Collins (ankle), who has missed the entire season, being the only player not available.

How to make Suns vs. Trail Blazers picks

The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Suns spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 99-64 roll.