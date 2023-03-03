A cross-conference affair features the Phoenix Suns (34-29) going on the road to play the Chicago Bulls (29-34) on Friday night. The new-look Suns are looking to get into a rhythm before the NBA Playoffs arrive. Phoenix knocked off the Charlotte Hornets 105-91 in Kevin Durant's first game with Phoenix. Chicago, meanwhile, has won three of its last four games. On Mar. 1, the Bulls topped the Detroit Pistons 117-115.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Suns as a 4-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Bulls odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 223. Before making any Bulls vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 57-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Bulls and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bulls vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Bulls spread: Phoenix -4

Suns vs. Bulls over/under: 223 points

Suns vs. Bulls money line: Phoenix -180, Chicago +152

PHO: The Suns are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four Friday games

CHI: The Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their last five Friday games

Suns vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Suns can cover



Durant is a masterful offensive weapon. Durant has the ability to get a bucket from any spot on the floor due to his outstanding shot-making ability. The 13-time All-Star selection uses his long arms to shoot right over defenders and be a solid rim protector. Durant dropped 23 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in his first game action as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Guard Devin Booker owns a diverse repertoire on the offensive end of the floor. Booker gets open in a hurry and uses his sweet shooting stroke to get his jumpers up. The Kentucky product can be dangerous from the mid-range area. He averages 26.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per contest. On March 1, Booker tallied 37 points, six boards, and seven assists.

Why the Bulls can cover

Forward DeMar DeRozan is an explosive and superb scorer. DeRozan dominates the mid-range and has a knack for creating contact to get to the free-throw line. The USC product has a quick first step and constantly finds his way into the lane. DeRozan averages 25 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He's shooting 87% from the charity stripe on 7.4 attempts. DeRozan notched 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in his last outing.

Guard Zach LaVine has the leaping ability to glide to the basket with no problem. LaVine uses that to keep defenders guessing then rises up with his smooth jumper. The UCLA product puts up 24.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He exploded for 41 points and six 3-pointers in his previous contest. That was his fourth game with 40-plus points on the season.

How to make Bulls vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 232 points. The model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.