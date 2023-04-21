The Phoenix Suns pulled out a Game 3 win against the Los Angeles Clippers thanks to a 45-point performance from Devin Booker. Even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers managed to still make things difficult for Phoenix, in part because of the 42 points from Norman Powell and 30 points from Russell Westbrook. However, that wasn't enough for L.A. to steal an unlikely win.

Leonard's status for Game 4 is still unknown, and if he doesn't play the Clippers will once again face an uphill battle against the Suns.

In preparation for Game 4, here's everything you need to know about this matchup.

(4) Phoenix Suns vs. (5) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Saturday, April 22 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 22 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: Suns -6; O/U 226.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Suns: There's two ways to read Phoenix's Game 2 win. There could be concern over the Suns barely squeaking out a win against a Clippers team without Leonard and George, or it could be chalked up to the Clippers just playing really well. Either way, the win showed us that there are obviously still some issues to work out in Phoenix, primarily their lack of depth. The bench combined for just 18 points, and that's not going to cut it the deeper this team makes it into the postseason. The Suns needed all of Booker's points in Game 3, and while he's about as sure as they come in racking up points, that's not a sustainable gameplan.

Clippers: There isn't an update on Leonard's status for Game 4 as he remains sidelined with a sprained knee, but Clippers coach Tyron Lue said he has a gameplan ready with and without the star forward. Obviously, the gameplan with the two-time NBA champion would be better than the one without, but if he's unable to go, then L.A. has to hope that Westbrook and Powell can recreate what they did in Game 3, and try to figure out how to contain Booker -- and Durant -- in Game 4.

Prediction

Leonard's unknown status makes this a tough pick, because the Clippers did beat the Suns to open this series with him in the lineup. L.A. also gave the Suns a run for their money in Game 3, so it's not a guarantee that Phoenix wins this. All that being said, I'm still picking Phoenix because while the Clippers may try to clamp down on Booker, there's still Durant who can also pop off for 40 points. The pick: Suns -6