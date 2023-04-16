The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers begin their playoff journeys on Sunday evening. The Western Conference powers square off in Game 1 of their first round series, with the opener set for Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns went 45-37 overall this season, earning the No. 4 seed, and Phoenix is perceived as a favorite in the West after the acquisition of Kevin Durant. Los Angeles is 44-38 overall and expected to be without Paul George in Game 1, though the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard to build around in this setting.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Suns as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Suns -7.5

Clippers vs. Suns over/under: 225 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Suns -320, Clippers +250

LAC: The Clippers are 21-20 against the spread in road games

PHX: The Suns are 22-18-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is led by Leonard, who is an X-factor in any matchup. Leonard is a two-time NBA Finals MVP and, while he was limited on back-to-back sets during the regular season, those evaporate in the postseason. The Clippers are 33-19 with Leonard in the lineup this season, and that includes a 10-4 mark in his last 14 games on the floor. L.A. boasts a +6.1 net rating with Leonard on the floor, and he averaged 23.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on 62.3% true shooting in 2022-23. Leonard is also peaking at the right time, averaging 27.1 points per game after the All-Star break and more than 29 points per game in his final four outings of the regular season.

The Clippers also take full advantage of the 3-point line, making more than 38% of attempts, and L.A. is averaging more than 24 free throw attempts. Even with George sidelined, the Clippers have enough offensive firepower. Plus, L.A. is strong on defense, including above-average metrics in defensive rebounding and free throw prevention.

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns are unbeaten with Durant in the lineup, and the former MVP projects to be in the center of Phoenix's attack on Sunday and beyond. Durant averaged 26.0 points per game after joining the Suns and, even with lower volume than typically associated with his game, he racked up an impressive 69.7% true shooting mark. Phoenix outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game in games when Durant played, and the Suns have a +10.7 net rating with Durant on the floor.

Beyond his short-term impact after the mid-season trade, Durant is well-established as a playoff force. He has the fourth-highest scoring average in NBA playoff history, producing more than 29 points per game, and Durant's length and touch enable him to generate shots against any defense. In conjunction with Durant, the Suns also have another No. 1 shot creator in Devin Booker, and Phoenix rounds out its attack with a future Hall of Fame point guard in Chris Paul and a dynamic, two-way center in Deandre Ayton.

How to make Clippers vs. Suns picks

