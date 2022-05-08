The Dallas Mavericks look to even the series when they host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon. Dallas picked up a much-needed win in the last matchup in front of their home crowd. Phoenix knows this will be an intense contest and will come out aggressive to regain control of the series.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. Phoenix is favored by two points in the latest Mavericks vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 214.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Phoenix -2

Suns vs. Mavericks over-under: 214.5 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Phoenix -140, Dallas +120

PHO: The Suns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 Sunday games

Why the Mavericks can cover



Guard Luka Doncic is one of the most impactful players in the league. Doncic plays the game at a calming pace, setting his teammates up for easy looks or creating his own shot. The three-time All-Star has a smooth jumper from mid-range and downtown while having enough strength to finish with consistency down low. Doncic is leading the team in points (32.2), rebounds (10.3), and assists (6.8). In the Game 3 win, he racked up 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Guard Jalen Brunson is a super-quick and agile scoring threat in the backcourt. Brunson has an array of moves to get past his defender and be a constant offensive playmaker. The Villanova product has a reliable jump shot with solid court vision. Brunson averages 24.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The 2018 second-round pick also had a great performance in Game 3. He dropped a series-high 28 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker knows how to score at a high rate. Booker has an exceptional jump shot from anywhere on the floor. The three-time All-Star can get a bucket in the post, at the rim, or from the perimeter. Booker knows how to create enough space from defenders and get clean looks at the rim. The 2015 first-round pick is putting up a team-high 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and five assists per game. He's also shooting 50 percent from downtown and 87 percent from the free-throw line.

Forward Mikal Bridges is a shutdown defender on the perimeter with terrific length and footwork. Bridges can guard any position on the floor which is a huge boost for the Suns' defense. The 2018 first-round pick has a knack for steals and blocks while draping over opposing players. The Villanova product is an athletic slasher with a solid jumper from three. Bridges is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

