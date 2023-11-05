Teams looking to get back on track meet on Sunday afternoon when the Phoenix Suns battle the Detroit Pistons in a key interconference matchup. The Suns (2-4), who have lost three in a row, are just 1-2 on the road in 2023. The Pistons (2-4), who have also dropped three in a row, are 1-1 on their home floor. Phoenix has reached the NBA playoffs the past three seasons, while Detroit last reached the postseason in 2018-19.

Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 3 p.m. ET. Phoenix leads the all-time series 72-71 and has won the last five meetings. The Suns are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Pistons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5.

Suns vs. Pistons spread: Phoenix -5.5

Suns vs. Pistons over/under: 221.5 points

Suns vs. Pistons money line: Phoenix -224, Detroit +183

PHO: The Suns are 3-3 against the spread this season

DET: The Pistons have hit the second quarter money line in 38 of their last 75 games (+16.05 units)

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is a game-time decision after missing Saturday's game at Philadelphia. Booker leads the Suns in scoring at 31.5 points per game and is averaging 10.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds. He scored 31 points and dished out 13 assists in Thursday's 132-121 loss against San Antonio. In 11 career games against Detroit, Booker is averaging 23.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Also powering the Suns is forward Kevin Durant. In five games, all starts, Durant is averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, four assists and one block. He has recorded two double-doubles, including a 39-point and 11-rebound effort against the Los Angeles Lakers in a 100-95 loss on Oct. 26. In 15 career games against the Pistons, Durant is averaging 32.7 points, seven rebounds and 5.9 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

Point guard Cade Cunningham continues to lead the Detroit offense. In six games, he has two double-doubles, including a 22-point and 11-assist performance in Thursday's loss at New Orleans. Cunningham has reached 30 points twice and has not scored fewer than 12 points in any game. The former Oklahoma State standout has faced the Suns twice in his career and is averaging 20 points and 4.5 assists per game.

Guard Alec Burks is listed as questionable with a forearm injury and is a game-time decision. In four games this year, Burks is averaging 15 points, second-best on the team, as well as 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He scored a season-high 24 points in a 111-99 win at Charlotte on Oct. 27. In 18 career games against Phoenix, Burks is averaging 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. See which team to pick here.

