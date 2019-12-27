Suns vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Pacific Division battle as the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 8-24 overall and 5-10 at home, while Phoenix is 11-19 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Warriors are looking to extend their season-long winning streak to four games. The Suns, meanwhile, have lost seven straight games and three of the defeats have come by two or fewer points. Phoenix is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Suns vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Warriors vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The stars were brightly shining for Golden State in a 116-104 win over Houston on Christmas Day. Guard Damion Lee dropped a double-double with 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Wednesday's outing was his fourth 20-point effort of the season. Lee is averaging 11.7 points in 18 games. However, the Warriors have dropped two straight to Phoenix after winning the previous 18 meetings.

Meanwhile, Phoenix lost 113-111 to Denver. The Suns got a solid performance out of guard Ricky Rubio, who had 21 points and nine assists in addition to seven boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Devin Booker tied the game at 111 with a three-pointer with 25.5 seconds left but Denver decided the game on the final basket with 3.2 seconds remaining. Cameron Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes while scoring in double figures for the 13th time this season.

The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.1 percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. But the Suns have allowed their opponents to shoot 48 percent from the floor on average, which is the third highest mark allowed in the NBA.

So who wins Suns vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Suns vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.