Terry Rozier shrugs off trade rumors, says Celtics GM Danny Ainge won't trade him

Isaiah Thomas' trade from Boston to Cleveland proves player is immune to being traded. But third-year Celtics guard Terry Rozier believes he's pretty untouchable in Boston.

In an interview with CBS Boston recently, Rozier acknowledged that he heard the trade rumors involving him last season, but he's confident Celtics general manager Danny Ainge won't be looking to get rid of him.

"Nah, Danny won't trade," Rozier said.

"The guys' job up top is to get the team together," Rozier said. "Our job is to play, so I don't really comment too much on that. I don't really think too much on it. I'm pretty sure Danny [Ainge] and our whole organization who make up decisions will have us ready and put us in the right spot. We just gotta do our job and play."

Although Boston made prominent moves this summer, acquiring free agent prize Gordon Hayward from Utah and recently trading Thomas, Ante Zizic and Jae Crowder for Kyrie Irving, Rozier was left in place. And although it's unclear if his name was involved in those discussions, his only concern was that he remained in Boston with a chance to prove himself next season.

"I'm ready to show the world what I can do this year," he said. "I don't really like to talk too much about what I've been working on, I'm more of a show type of guy."