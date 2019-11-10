Thunder vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 4-5; Milwaukee 6-3

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Oklahoma City has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Milwaukee at 7 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City will be hoping to build upon the 127-116 win they picked up against Milwaukee the last time they played in April.

The Thunder didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 114-108 victory.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Milwaukee as they fell 103-100 to the Utah Jazz last week. The Bucks were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 55-35 at the end of the half), but the Bucks just didn't have quite enough oomph.

The Thunder aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 4-5 while Milwaukee's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if the Thunder can repeat their recent success or if the Bucks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.95

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Thunder.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against Milwaukee.