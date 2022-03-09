Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Milwaukee 40-25; Oklahoma City 20-44

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center. Milwaukee should still be riding high after a win, while Oklahoma City will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 132-122 on Sunday. Milwaukee's small forward Khris Middleton did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points, five dimes and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 116-103 to the Utah Jazz. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of point guard Tre Mann, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bucks' victory brought them up to 40-25 while the Thunder's loss pulled them down to 20-44. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee comes into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 114. Less enviably, Oklahoma City has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oklahoma City.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 13 games against Milwaukee.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Isaiah Roby: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Derrick Favors: Out (Back)

Kenrich Williams: Out (Knee)

Josh Giddey: Out (Hip)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out (Foot)

Mike Muscala: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Ty Jerome: Out for the Season (Groin)

Luguentz Dort: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Milwaukee