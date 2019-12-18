Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 11-14 overall and 8-5 at home, while Memphis is 10-17 overall and 5-6 on the road. Oklahoma City is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Thunder vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Oklahoma City narrowly escaped with a win as the team slid past Chicago 109-106 in its last outing. The Thunder were down 37-16 at the end of the first quarter, but rallied for the win. Despite its mediocre 12-14 straight-up record, OKC has been a solid bet this season, going 16-10 (8-5 at home) against the spread.

Meanwhile, Memphis beat the Heat 118-111 on Monday to pick up its fourth win in its last five outing. It's been an impressive turnaround for the Grizzlies after losing nine of 10 prior to this current run. The return of rookie guard Ja Morant, who missed time with a back injury recently, has been a big boost. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is averaging 18.8 points and and 6.5 assists per contest. Jaren Jackson Jr., their top pick in 2018, is right behind Morant with 17.5 points per game.

So who wins Thunder vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.