Who's Playing

Detroit @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Detroit 14-35; Oklahoma City 20-29

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Nov. 24 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Pistons will take on Oklahoma City on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 125-81 bruising that Detroit suffered against the New York Knicks this past Saturday. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 60-41. The top scorers for Detroit were small forward Jerami Grant (16 points) and shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (14 points).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was pulverized by the Portland Trail Blazers 133-85 this past Saturday. The Thunder were down 104-59 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; Pokusevski finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pistons are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Detroit at 14-35 and Oklahoma City at 20-29. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit has only been able to knock down 44.30% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Thunder have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pistons are a 3-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last ten games against Detroit.